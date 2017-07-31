Cristiano Ronaldo appears in Spanish court over alleged €14.7M tax evasion

Story highlights Prosecutors accuse Real star of defrauding authorities of $16.4m in tax

Ronaldo appeared at Spanish court, Monday

Portugal captain denies the charges

(CNN) Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has said he has "never hidden anything" and denied allegations of tax evasion during an appearance at a Spanish court on Monday.

Prosecutors in Spain have accused the Portugal captain -- the world's highest-paid sports star according to Forbes -- of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7 million ($16.4 million) in tax between 2011 and 2014.

The hearing at Pozuelo de Alarcon, in the outskirts of Madrid, was closed to the public as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Ronaldo, 32, did not speak to the media immediately after the 90-minute court session in Spain's capital, but his agency Gestifute later issued a statement.

"The Spanish Treasury knows in detail all of my incomes, because we have given them; I have never hidden anything, nor have I intended to evade taxes," read the statement.

