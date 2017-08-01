Serena Williams: 'Gender pay gap hits women of color hardest'

Story highlights Serena Williams derides gender pay gap

(CNN) American tennis star Serena Williams has slammed the gender pay gap, issuing a passionate call for black women to "be fearless" and demand equality.

In a personal essay, published by Fortune Magazine , the 23-time grand slam champion writes that for every dollar a man earns, black women make just 63 cents.

"The cycles of poverty, discrimination, and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles," said Williams, decrying statistics showing "women of color have to work on average eight months longer to earn the same as their male counterparts do in one year."

"For every black woman that rises through the ranks to a position of power, there are too many others who are still struggling."

July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day. Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay. pic.twitter.com/XOHyIdbYPc — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 31, 2017

Though Williams was recently named the world's highest-paid female athlete by Forbes -- with annual earnings exceeding $25 million -- the American is only 51st on the overall list, and far behind ATP Tour contemporaries Roger Federer, Novak Djkovic, Kei Nishikori, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray.