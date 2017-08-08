As the clock struck midnight on August 15, 1947, the world's biggest democracy was born. India had become an independent nation.

On the eve of that historic landmark, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave a speech for the ages. India had redeemed its "tryst with destiny," he declared, "to awake to life and freedom."

Nehru's mood that day was triumphant. "The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity," he said.

Yet he was also mindful of the challenges ahead. "Freedom and power bring responsibility ... the future is not one of ease or resting, but of incessant striving."

Historians debate and judge India's past. I think it's more fruitful to look to the future. As the writer R. K. Narayan said, "India just goes on." But where to? What will the country look like in the next 70 years?