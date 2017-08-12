Story highlights Kisner leads after third round

Matsuyama and Stroud a shot back

Quadruple bogey derails Day

Spieth's grand slam hopes dashed

(CNN) Kevin Kisner held a slender one-shot lead over fellow American Chris Stroud and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama as Quail Hollow's infamous "Green Mile" finishing holes took their toll in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship.

The 33-year-old Kisner showed a sublime touch on the final green to escape with only a bogey five for a one-over 72 and seven-under 206 as he bids for his first major title.

Matsuyama, hoping to make golfing history as Japan's first major winner, had a birdie putt to tie him, but it came up just short.

Stroud, playing in the group ahead, had to complete five holes of his second round earlier Saturday before mounting a strong challenge with a level-par 71 in North Carolina, spoiled by two closing bogeys.

Kisner, who has led every round of the final major of the season, got to 10-under with successive birdies on the 14th and 15th, but found the water at the next for a double bogey, his putt for a five bouncing out of the cup in identical fashion to Stroud's.

Kisner & Stroud seeing double on the 16 green 👀 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Tsmq1CRMno — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2017

