(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop making headlines, but a stunning goal, a topless celebration, and a red card -- all in just 23 minutes -- was quite the cameo even for the Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the second half of his side's 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona in this season's first El Clasico and made an immediate impact, though his sending off leaves the Real forward possibly facing a lengthy ban.

A hotly-contested Spanish Super Cup clash, which pitted last season's La Liga champions against the winners of the Copa del Rey, had four goals in an action-packed second half.

Ronaldo, embroiled in claims of tax evasion during the off-season, got on the scoresheet when he curled a left-footed shot past Marc-André ter Stegen shortly after Lionel Messi had equalized from the penalty spot for the hosts.

The Portuguese was subsequently booked for taking his top off -- supposedly mimicking a Messi celebration from last season's El Clasico -- and minutes later received a second yellow when he was adjudged to have dived in the Barcelona penalty area.