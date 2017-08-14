Protesters pull down Confederate statue in North Carolina

(CNN) A protest in Durham, North Carolina, organized to stand in solidarity with anti-racist activists in Charlottesville, Virginia, took a turn Monday when participants toppled a Confederate statue.

Demonstrators gathered at the old Durham County courthouse around the Confederate Soldiers Monument. The monument, dedicated in 1924 , depicts a soldier holding a gun on top of a concrete pillar. The pillar is engraved "In memory of the boys who wore gray."

A person climbed a ladder and tied a rope to the top of the statue as the crowd chanted, "We are the revolution."

Update: you can see protester put rope around statue before it's pulled down.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/MBkNUpIuya — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) August 14, 2017

Protesters pulled the rope and erupted in cheers as the statue toppled onto the ground. Several people ran up to the mangled statue, kicking it and spitting on it.

"The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments," tweeted Gov. Roy Cooper

