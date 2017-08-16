Story highlights Williams is expecting her first child

American has won 23 grand slam titles

She spoke in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue

(CNN) Serena Williams may be about to become a mother for the first time, but the tennis great has admitted to having an "outrageous plan" to defend her Australian Open title next January.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue magazine, the 35-year-old American said she planned to return to the sport just months after giving birth and spoke about how her race has shaped the way she is perceived by some people.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, said she was seen as "mean" and "tough" by some because she was black, adding that she had to be twice as good as blonde Russian Maria Sharapova, winner of five grand slam titles, to gain the affection of the wider public.

"I feel like people think I'm mean," Williams told Vogue. "Really tough and really mean and really street.

"I believe that the other girls in the locker room will say, 'Serena's really nice.' But Maria Sharapova, who might not talk to anybody, might be perceived by the public as nicer.

