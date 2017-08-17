Story highlights Azarenka says she might miss US Open

(CNN) Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka might miss this month's US Open because of legal issues involving the father of her child, the two-time grand slam champion has said in a statement on Thursday.

The 28-year-old from Belarus gave birth to her son, Leo, in December and made her tennis return earlier than expected, at the Mallorca Open in June.

At Wimbledon, her first major since becoming a mother, she lost in straight sets to world No. 2 Simona Halep in the last 16.

It was shortly after that tournament, Azarenka said, that she and Leo's father separated. They are currently working to "resolve some of the legal processes."

"The way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the US Open this year is if I leave Leo behind in California, which I'm not willing to do," Azarenka said.

