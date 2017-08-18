Story highlights Real have preseason in US for 11th time in 17 years

(CNN) The first time Zinedine Zidane met Antonio Pintus, the Frenchman ended the day dry heaving at the side of the pitch.

Prior to the start of the 1996/97 season, a 24-year-old Zidane had just joined Juventus and would be put through the most grueling workout of his life.

Led by fitness coach Giampiero Ventrone and his right-hand man Pintus, nicknamed "El Latigo" -- which in Spanish translates as "The Whip" -- Zidane once recalled that he would "often be at the point of vomiting."

Exactly 20 years later, Pintus was lured away from Lyon by Real Madrid and trusted by Zidane to whip his Galacticos into shape ahead of his first preseason as head coach.

Pintus' favored training plans of long distance running clearly had the desired effect, as Real went on to secure a first league and European Cup double for 60 years.