(CNN) Ferrari has extended the contract of Kimi Raikkonen until the end of next season, ending speculation the Finnish driver could be replaced.

Team president Sergio Marchionne labeled Raikkonnen "a laggard" before July's Austrian Grand Prix, questioning the 37-year-old's commitment and desire going forward in Formula One.

But recent good form -- including podium finishes in the Finn's last two races -- have paved the way for another year at the Maranello outfit.

It will be Raikkonen's fifth consecutive campaign with Ferrari, making him the Italian team's second longest serving driver of all time.

