12 dead as Typhoon Hato lashes Macau, southern China

Typhoon killed 12 and caused massive power outages in Macau

Hong Kong (CNN) A strong typhoon struck the coast of China Wednesday, bringing massive winds and flooding to the cities of Macau and Hong Kong.

Twelve people have been reported killed so far following Typhoon Hato's arrival in southern China.

Eight people died in the gaming mecca and former Portuguese colony of Macau, according to a spokeswoman for the government.

Among the dead were a 62-year-old man who died in a fall, a 45-year-old man who was hit and killed by a car and a 30-year-old man who was trapped under a wall.

Meanwhile in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, four people have been reported dead so far according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

