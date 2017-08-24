Story highlights Fernando Alonso's first drive was a Renault Megane

The McLaren driver "didn't treat it well"

(CNN) He lives life in the fast lane as a veteran Formula One driver, but Fernando Alonso's first wheels were world's apart from the rocketships he calls his office.

The McLaren driver, who won two world championships with Renault, was the proud owner of a humble Renault Megane -- his first ever car.

The workaday motor was a sponsor's gift when the former karting world champion was cutting his teeth in Formula Three in Spain.

"It was yellow, yellow-brown," Alonso told CNN's The Circuit.