Roger Federer survives first round scare against 70th-ranked Frances Tiafoe

Federer, fresh from winning Wimbledon, has downplayed his chances of a 20th major tournament

(CNN) Swiss legend Roger Federer survived an early scare against the American Frances Tiafoe at the Arthur Ashe stadium late Tuesday, before coming back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

The 19-year-old upset the natural order by winning the first set of their opening round clash, before doubling down to win the fourth. But ultimately Federer's skill and experience won out over the course of the two-hour, 37-minute encounter.

The teenaged Tiafoe, who played with assurance in the five-set loss despite being outplayed by the world No. 3, has only advanced beyond the first round of a Slam twice.

He showed signs of a fightback by winning the fourth set, breaking Federer's serve to go up 3-1, but it was too little, too late for the American.

Tiafoe wins a point against Federer during their first round match.

The Maryland native's first set win marked an improvement on the only other time the two have met on court, when he pushed Federer to a first-set tiebreak at the Miami Open in March.

