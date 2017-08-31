Story highlights Japan beat Australia 2-0

Third team to join Russia at 2018 World Cup

Brazil and Iran are the other two qualifiers

Syria beat Qatar to keep hopes alive

(CNN) With one ferocious sweep of his right foot, Yusuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at the World Cup in Russia next year.

Cutting in from the left, the 21-year-old curled a rasping shot into the top corner to ensure the "Samurai Blue" qualified for their sixth successive World Cup.

It was some way to score a first goal for your country, with Ideguchi's strike adding to Takuma Asano's earlier goal scored at the end of the first half.

The victory means Japan now join the already qualified Brazil and Iran, along with hosts Russia, at the World Cup next June.

The defeat leaves Australia third in Asia's Group B, behind Saudi Arabia on goal difference. Ange Postecoglou's side play Thailand in their final match, while Saudi Arabia host Japan.

