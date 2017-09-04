Story highlights Lewis wins first tournament in three years

Donates $195,000 prize to hurricane relief

(CNN) She won her first LPGA tournament since 2014, but Stacy Lewis wasn't in a hurry to pocket the $195,000 prize money.

Instead, the American golfer, who lives in Texas with her husband, will donate her Cambia Portland Classic winnings to the Houston Relief Fund set up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

One of the 32-year-old golfer's sponsors has agreed to match her donation, while another has donated an undisclosed amount.

Healing x2: Stacy Lewis wins for #harveyrelief and for the first time since 2014 (83 starts)! KPMG to match her winnings/donation! #PortlandClassic A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

"I was hoping some of my sponsors would step up and donate a little bit," said Lewis