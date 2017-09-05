Story highlights Federer to play Del Potro in US Open quarterfinals

The match will revive memories of 2009 US Open final

Del Potro, then 20, beat Federer to win his only grand slam title

(CNN) For Roger Federer it was one of those few occasions when a final got away from him.

In 2009, the now 19-time grand slam champion lost in five sets to Juan Martin del Potro -- then only 20 -- in the US Open final. The two players will meet again in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"The only time when he was really better, in my opinion, was the fifth set," Federer told reporters as he looked back on his 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 defeat eight years ago.

On Monday, Federer cruised past Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 7-5 but his thoughts quickly turned to his match with Del Potro.

"It probably feels like one of those matches I would like to play over again," added Federer, referring to the 2009 final.

