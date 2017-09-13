Story highlights Evian Championship is the final golf major of the women's season

Records have tumbled in recent years

This year's tournament takes place Sept 14-17

(CNN) The scene is set for the final major battle of the season as elite golfers gather for the 2017 Evian Championship in France.

A total of 120 pros will be vying for a first prize of $547,500 when play starts on Thursday at the Evian Resort Golf Club in its picturesque setting overlooking Lake Geneva.

The 6,482-yard, par 71 course has long been considered one of the most beautiful courses in the world and the tournament has proven one of the most eventful in recent years with records tumbling.

In 2015, Lydia Ko made history when, aged 18 years and 142 days, the New Zealander won by six shots to become the youngest winner of a women's major.

Twelve months ago, South Korea's In Gee Chun broke an all-time record, carding the lowest ever 72-hole score at a major, bettering the male mark jointly held by Henrik Stenson and Jason Day by a single stroke to finish at 21-under par.

