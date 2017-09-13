Story highlights Bottas signs new Mercedes deal for 2018

Finn has enjoyed successful first season with new team

(CNN) Valtteri Bottas has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension for his excellent start to life as a Mercedes driver.

The new deal will see the Finn -- who sits in third in the drivers' championship on 197 points -- continue to drive for the Silver Arrows in the 2018 season.

"I am honored and proud to continue to work with Mercedes and to remain part of the Mercedes family," Bottas said in a statement.

"Together, we continue to grow stronger day by day, and by keeping up our hard work I believe the sky is the limit. Since joining the team in January, I've enjoyed every day working with them.

"The welcome and the support from every team member and all the fans has been invaluable. As a driver, I've been able to learn and grow massively, and we have already enjoyed some really good moments this season that I will never forget."

