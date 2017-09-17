F1: Hamilton extends title lead as Vettel crashes out at rain-hit Singapore GP

Photos: Sparks fly as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (left) and Kimi Raikkonen clash at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Ferrari's race was over almost as soon as it had begun as Raikkonen clashed with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen before hitting his teammate Vettel.

Photos: Count the cars... McLaren's Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collide at the first corner on lap one of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Photos: Vettel was also caught up in a chaotic start but managed to maintain the lead. Lewis Hamilton made up four places to second off the start before assuming the lead as Vettel spun out of the race at Turn Five.

Photos: Fernando Alonso (foreground) was caught up in the crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix

Photos: Kimi Raikkonen (right) and Max Verstappen step out of their cars after colliding at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix

Photos: Hamilton assumed control of the race early on, slowly building up a lead on Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Photos: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on track during Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.