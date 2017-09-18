Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving charge, banned for 2 years

Story highlights
- England's all-time record goalscorer banned from driving for two years
- Rooney pleaded guilty after being stopped by UK police on Sept 1
(CNN)Former England international footballer Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.
Rooney was stopped and charged by police in Wilmslow, Cheshire while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle at 2 a.m. on Friday September 1.
Appearing at Stockport Magistrates Court, Monday, Rooney was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work as part of 12-month community order.
Rooney was met with a scrum of photographers as he arrived at court but made no comment before entering the building.
In a statement issued on his official website after the hearing, the striker said: "I want publicly to apologize for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.
"I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologize to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.
"Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."
Rooney has enjoyed a glittering career for both club and country since bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old for Everton in 2002.
The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from international duty in August, is England's top goalscorer with 53 goals in 119 appearances.
He is also the all-time record goalscorer at his former club Manchester United, netting 253 times for the Red Devils during 13 years at Old Trafford where he won five English Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.
Rooney rejoined Everton in the summer on a two-year deal and has scored twice in four appearances to date.