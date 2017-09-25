Story highlights Tiger Woods is still recovering from back surgery

At present, Woods can only hit 60-yard shots

The 14-time major winner will be assistant captain at Presidents Cup

(CNN) He can only hit 60-yard shots as he recovers from his latest back surgery but Tiger Woods will return to a golf course this week as an assistant captain at the Presidents Cup.

The 14-time major champion has not played since February and underwent a fourth back operation in April as he tries to get his competitive career back on track.

The 41-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, says he is working out six days a week but has no time frame for a return to the sport.

"I'm feeling good, strong and doing really well," Woods wrote in a lengthy blog on his official website.

"About my most recent surgery, it's nice not to live in pain anymore. I'm sleeping better because I don't have any nerve pain going down my leg. It makes a world of difference.