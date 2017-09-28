Story highlights Vegas is first Venezuelan to play in Presidents Cup

He hopes to inspire kids in his home country

Golfer has also pledged money to Houston hurricane relief

(CNN) His surname couldn't be any more American, but Jhonattan Vegas won't be lining up for the Stars and Stripes in the Presidents Cup this week -- instead he'll become the first Venezuelan to play for the International team.

The 33-year-old Houston-based pro is proud to be able to represent his country in the prestigious golf competition at Liberty National Golf Club, New Jersey, and hopes he can inspire his country's youngsters to achieve their dreams.

"It's one of the biggest prides for me taking my flag and putting it in that big of a stage in the golf world," Vegas, who is ranked 38 in the world, told CNN.

"By being successful, by doing everything I can, by trying my best, and having success, and putting my country's name in places like the Presidents Cup.

"It's what probably drives kids nowadays, to set goals, to shoot for high [sic], to make themselves dream about maybe one day being in the Presidents Cup, or even if it's not golf, it's about being successful in life."