Barcelona (CNN) Barcelona's revered football club said it would play a potentially tense match behind closed doors on Sunday as Catalonia's disputed independence referendum descended into violence.

After an emergency board meeting, the club said it had taken the decision to ban fans from the match against Spanish club Las Palmas on Sunday after the national league refused to postpone it.

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," the club said in a statement.

"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."

Before the fixture, it was clear that each club would be on opposing sides politically as well as on the field. FC Barcelona is knitted in to the fabric of the region: Its motto is "More than a club" and its players have been vocal in their support of the referendum.

