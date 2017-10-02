(CNN) Gerard Pique has played hundreds of games for Barcelona, but Sunday's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas was the "worst professional experience" he's had, according to the defender, who was born in the Catalan city.

Pique's bleak outlook had nothing to do with sporting reasons and everything to do with the political and constitutional crisis facing Spain after an independence referendum descended into chaos when police launched a widespread and violent crackdown.

An outspoken supporter of independence for the region, Pique voiced his fears over how the vote was handled by the Spanish government and said he might consider retiring from the national side if the violence continues.

"It was very difficult to play the game," the defender, who has won six league titles with Barcelona, told reporters after the game.

"We have had seven years of demonstrations without violence and what happened today has been seen around the world."

Almost 850 people were injured as riot police raided polling stations on Sunday, dragging away voters and firing rubber bullets.

Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People attend a protest in Barcelona on Monday, October 2, a day after hundreds were injured in a police crackdown during Catalonia's banned independence referendum. The Catalan government claimed victory early Monday, after pushing forward with the vote despite Spain's Constitutional Court declaring it illegal. Hide Caption 1 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Catalan President Carles Puigdemont shakes hands with workers of the government of Catalonia before a meeting at the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona on October 2. Hide Caption 2 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Independence supporters gather in Barcelona after Catalonia's separatist government held a referendum to decide if the region should split from Spain late Sunday, October 1. Hide Caption 3 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A member of the Catalan National Assembly cries at the end of the voting day on October 1. Hide Caption 4 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Spanish riot police remove fences thrown at them as they try to prevent people from voting in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, October 1. Hide Caption 5 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Pro-referendum supporters clash with members of the Spanish National Police after police tried to enter a polling station to retrieve ballot boxes. Hide Caption 6 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Pro-referendum supporters lock a gate to a polling station as members of the Spanish National Police arrive to control the area during voting at the Escola Industrial of Barcelona. Hide Caption 7 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona. Hide Caption 8 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Pro-independence supporters cover a mock ballot box with Estelada Catalan flags in Pamplona, northern Spain. Hide Caption 9 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Spanish National Police clash with pro-referendum supporters in Barcelona. Hide Caption 10 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People play games in a square where a giant pro-independence Estelada Catalan flag is displayed. Hide Caption 11 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A woman celebrates after voting at a polling station in Barcelona on October 1. Hide Caption 12 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People help a man injured by a rubber bullet fired by Spanish police officers outside the Ramon Llull polling station in Barcelona. Hide Caption 13 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Pro-referendum supporters embrace as Spanish National Police try to remove them from the Ramon Llull school in Barcelona. Hide Caption 14 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People queue to vote at a school in Barcelona. Hide Caption 15 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Barcelona. Hide Caption 16 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Spanish riot police shoot rubber bullets at people trying to reach a voting site designated by the Catalan government in Barcelona. The deputy mayor of Barcelona said police fired rubber bullets at people as they attempted to vote in the referendum, which Spain's top court has declared illegal. There were reports that police in Girona, Spain, used batons. Hide Caption 17 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A protestor shouts as he holds a Catalan flag during a demonstration called by far-right groups in Barcelona. Hide Caption 18 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, center, arrives to inspect a sports hall as police interve in Girona, Spain. Puigdemont condemned "indiscriminate aggression" against peaceful voters. Hide Caption 19 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A Spanish riot police officer swings a club against would-be voters near a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona. Hide Caption 20 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Riot police drag a member of the public away from a school being used as a polling station. Regional authorities said 337 people were injured after Madrid deployed the national police force to close down polling stations. Catalan emergency services confirmed the number to CNN. Hide Caption 21 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People clash with Spanish National Police outside the Ramon Llull school, designated as a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, early Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters vowed to ignore a police ultimatum to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. Hide Caption 22 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People try to offer flowers to a civil guard at the entrance of a sports center, assigned to be a referendum polling station by the Catalan government in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Hide Caption 23 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People attend a demonstration against a referendum on independence for Catalonia on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Hide Caption 24 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A woman casts her vote in a ballot at a polling station in Barcelona, on Sunday, October 01, 2017, during a referendum on independence for Catalonia. Hide Caption 25 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Members of Spain's national police force clear people from a polling station where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Catalan pro-referendum supporters said they would not comply with a police order to leave the schools they are occupying to use in a vote seeking independence from Spain. Hide Caption 26 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain A woman celebrates outside a polling station after casting her vote in Barcelona, on October 01, 2017, in a referendum on independence for Catalonia. Hide Caption 27 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Civil guards clear people away from the entrance of a sports center, designated a polling station by the Catalan government and where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had been expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Hide Caption 28 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain Family members comfort each other after they were unable to vote in the referendum after Spanish police closed their polling station on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. Hide Caption 29 of 30 Photos: Amid violent crackdowns at the polls, Catalans vote to split from Spain People wait at the doors of the Moises Broggi school to start voting during the Catalan independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Hide Caption 30 of 30

The Catalan government said it had earned the right to independence from Spain after results showed 90% of those who voted were in favor of a split.

But amid an unexpectedly harsh response from Spanish police to the vote, which was declared illegal by Spain's top court, turnout was under 50%.

The Spanish north eastern region has its own language, culture, and a degree of political autonomy

'I couldn't believe it'

Barca's game against Las Palmas was played out in tense circumstances following the decision to ban fans from the Camp Nou.

Las Palmas showed its opposition to a breakup of Spain as players took to the pitch with small Spanish flags sewn onto their jerseys.

Barcelona's players, meanwhile, wore red and yellow shirts -- the colors of Catalonia -- before reverting to the club's normal strip for the match.

Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 1, 2017

With 91 caps, Pique is one of Spain's most experienced footballers. He was part of sides that won the World Cup in 2010 and European Cup in 2012 and, despite already announcing he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup, said recent events might force him to do so sooner.

"I think I can continue going with the national team because I truly believe there are many people in Spain totally against the events that took place today in Catalonia and that believe in democracy," said the 30-year-old.

"If not, I will not go. If anyone in the federation thinks I am a problem I don't have a problem in stepping aside and retiring from international football before 2018."

Spain is scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier against Albania at the Estadio José Rico Pérez in Alicante on Friday.

Pique, who posted a photo of himself voting on his social media accounts, also admitted his shock at the Spanish government's reaction to the vote.

"For a moment I couldn't believe it," he said. "I thought they would try to block the vote but they would try to do it in a peaceful manner."

"It wasn't like that, but at least the whole world has seen it. This decision has made things a lot worse. It is one of the worst decisions made by this country in 40 or 50 years.

"It has only served to separate Catalonia and Spain more and it will have consequences."