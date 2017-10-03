Usain Bolt and pancakes: Lexi Thompson's Perfect Day

(CNN) She's just 22 years old but Lexi Thompson has already enjoyed a career most pro golfers would be proud of.

The American has nine victories to her name on the LPGA Tour, and sealed her first major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship while still a teenager.

That hasn't stopped her rallying to win the Kingsmill Championship and Indy Women in Tech Championship in 2017, becoming one of the most popular golfers on the planet.

Third in the LPGA rankings, Thompson has accumulated over $7 million in career earnings with her best days still ahead of her.

CNN's Living Golf show caught up with the Florida native to find out about her perfect day...