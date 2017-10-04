Story highlights Pique reiterates commitment to Spain team

Urges 'dialogue' on Catalonia independence referendum

(CNN) It was only two days ago that he wiped a tear from his eye, calling the widespread crackdown on Catalonia's independence referendum one of the worst decisions made by Spain in half a century.

But FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique insisted on Wednesday that it's "impossible" to doubt his commitment to the Spain team, allaying fears he could retire from international football before the 2018 World Cup.

"Being part of this national team is one of the best things that I have ever been part of and I am incredibly proud," Pique told reporters at a press conference in Alicante.

"I've considered retiring as it would be easier for my teammates, but that would be a victory for those whistling."

'Everyone has their own opinion'

Barcelona's game against Las Palmas was played in an empty stadium, with the club's slogan -- "more than a club" -- clearly visible on the seats.

