(CNN) Syria's unbreakable spirit has been the driving force behind this country's unlikely run to the cusp of World Cup qualification.

On the brink of elimination against Iran in the final group match last month, Omar Al Somah's injury-time equalizer sent the Syrians through to a two-legged playoff against Australia.

That phenomenal spirit was very much in evidence in Thursday's first leg -- played in Malaysia due to the ongoing civil war in Syria -- to ensure the "Qasioun Eagles" now travel to Australia with serious hopes of reaching a first ever World Cup.

Star striker Al Somah again came to Syria's rescue, this time scoring an 85th-minute penalty to cancel out Robbie Kruse's first half goal to ensure that everything is still to play for in Tuesday's second leg in Sydney.

