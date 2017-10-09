Story highlights Egypt 2-1 Congo

Salah scores twice as Pharaohs secure place in Russia 2018

Egypt qualify for World Cup for first time since 1990

(CNN) Egypt manager Héctor Cúper had already been taking medication for high blood pressure to deal with the stress before the game.

Now, with just 60 seconds of added time remaining, star player Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the penalty that could make or break his country's World Cup dream.

Time seemed to slow as Egypt's 27-year wait to reach football's showpiece event came down to a single left-footed strike.

But Salah calmly dispatched the spot kick into the bottom-right corner and, at last, Cúper could relax -- the Pharaohs had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since Italia '90, topping Group E ahead of Uganda, Ghana and Congo with a game to spare.

So my dads soccer team won and this was the result.... 😭😭😭🇪🇬🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/3zdHmf0E5P — صوفيا (@sdeezy_) October 8, 2017

Overcome by emotion, stadium announcer Inas Mazhar remained silent after Salah's goal.