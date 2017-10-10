Story highlights Iceland qualifies for first World Cup

Will be smallest nation ever to play in World Cup

Topped qualifying group after beating Kosovo 2-0

(CNN) Russia brace yourself -- the "Viking thunder clap" is heading your way.

With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.

Trinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.

Predicting Iceland would now win the World Cup, humorous Icelandic website the Reykjavík Grapevine tweeted : "The Ice Age cometh."

Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson was the epitome of diplomacy, tweeting: "To Russia with love."

Iceland's team celebrate qualifying for Russia 2018

Read More