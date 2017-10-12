Story highlights Criminal proceedings opened against PSG chairman

In relation to ongoing proceedings against former FIFA secretary general

(CNN) Swiss prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings against Paris St-Germain's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi over the sale of World Cup TV rights.

The proceedings relate to Qatari-owned beIN Media Group, of which Al-Khelaifi is chief executive, being awarded the TV rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Federal prosecutors say the new proceedings are connected with an ongoing investigation which the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) opened last year against former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke in relation to "various acts of criminal mismanagement."

The proceedings also relate to "suspicion of bribery of private individuals ... fraud ... and forgery of a document."

In a statement issued Thursday, the OAG said new proceedings have been opened "primarily on the basis of findings obtained by the OAG in this earlier proceeding."

