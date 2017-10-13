Story highlights The USMNT finished fifth in the CONCACAF table

It's the first time the USMNT has missed the World Cup since 1986

(CNN) Bruce Arena has resigned as head coach of the US men's soccer team following the side's embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.

"It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country's National Team, and as I leave that role today, I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career," Arena said in a statement.

The USMNT lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Tuesday, thereby ensuring the team wouldn't be competing in a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The USMNT started the 2018 qualifying campaign on rocky footing, with a 2-1 loss to Mexico and getting blown out by Costa Rica 4-0.

That led to the firing of then-head coach Jurgen Klinsmann. In came Arena, who previously led the US from 1998-2006, with the American having the USMNT to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup.