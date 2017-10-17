Fernando Alonso hails 'different culture' of American sports fans

Hear more from Fernando Alonso in October's edition of The Circuit. Watch on CNNi at these times (GMT): Oct 21: 0630, 1230, 2130; Oct 22: 1630; Oct 24: 0930,1530.

(CNN) Five months after his Indy 500 adventure, Fernando Alonso is set to return to action stateside as Formula One gears up for the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Alonso may have failed in his bid to win the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in May -- his engine blew up with 21 laps to go of the 200-lap race -- but he came away with a huge admiration for American motorsport fans.

"It's a different culture, a different way of understanding motorsport or sport in general -- much more open, much more friendly to all of us," Alonso told CNN's The Circuit.

"I imagine if the (Indy 500) was in Spain and some US people came here our favorites would be the Spanish sportsmen and we would cheer for them massively," he added, speaking at his karting circuit in his home town of Oviedo in northern Spain.

