(CNN) It was only a few years ago that Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo could walk anywhere in the United States without being recognized.

But such is the increasing popularity of the sport in the US, the Australian is now a more familiar face to those living in a country where the sport is beginning to take hold.

Talking to CNN's The Circuit ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, the Red Bull driver said: "I'm still not saying I'm getting recognized everywhere, but I do get recognized now.

When we first started coming [to the US] not only were we not recognized but they weren't aware of what F1 was. The idea of F1 was still very green."

Following a five-year absence from the US, F1 held its first grand prix in Austin, Texas, in 2012 before a capacity crowd of 117,429.

