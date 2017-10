Max Verstappen hits out at 'idiot' F1 steward after US GP penalty

Story highlights Verstappen hit with five-second penalty for leaving track at US GP

Red Bull driver demoted from podium to fourth place

Dutchman accuses steward of making wrong decision and 'ruining the sport'

(CNN) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has accused Formula One's stewards of "killing the sport" after a five-second penalty saw him demoted from the podium to fourth place at Sunday's US Grand Prix.

The Dutchman fought valiantly from 16th on the grid overtaking Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen during the final lap at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

But, with the celebratory champagne on ice, Verstappen was informed he would no longer be joining Sebastian Vettel and race-winner Lewis Hamilton on the Austin podium.

FIA officials deemed the 20-year-old had left the track while overtaking Raikkonen, thereby "gaining an advantage." The subsequent five-second penalty meant it was the Finn who got the larger share of the points.

Latest F1 World Championship standings 1 - Lewis Hamilton (331 points) 2 - Sebastian Vettel (265 points) 3 - Valtteri Bottas (244 points) 4 - Daniel Ricciardo (192 points) 5 - Kimi Raikkonen (163 points) 6 - Max Verstappen (123 points)

"We had a great race, but with these stupid decisions you really kill the sport," Verstappen told broadcaster Sky Sports.