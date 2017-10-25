Story highlights Lazio says it is committed to fighting antisemitism

Lazio president says club will organize annual trip to Auschwitz

Move comes after fans probed over antisemitic stickers

(CNN) It was an incident which led to widespread condemnation.

On Sunday, during a leading football match in Europe, fans of Italian club Lazio posted stickers around Rome's Stadio Olimpico depicting Holocaust victim Anne Frank wearing the shirt of city rivals Roma alongside anti-Semitic slogans.

The head of Rome's Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, tweeted a picture of the stickers, writing: "This isn't the terraces, this isn't soccer, this isn't sport. Kick anti-Semitism out of the stadiums."

Questa non è una curva, questo non è calcio, questo non è sport. Fuori gli antisemiti dagli stadi. pic.twitter.com/Q1uJnDQ7Cl — Ruth Dureghello (@dureghello) October 23, 2017

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was widely reported to have called the case "alarming for our country," while Lazio players will wear an image of Frank on their shirts during the warm-up to Wednesday's Serie A match against Bologna.

In a statement on the club website, Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the move showed the team's commitment to fighting "all forms of racism and anti-Semitism."