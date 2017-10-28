Story highlights England win Under-17 World Cup final

England 5-2 Spain

(CNN) English football is suddenly experiencing that feeling of waiting ages for a bus and then two come along at once.

The full international side last won the World Cup over 50 years, but in 2017 two England youth teams -- at Under-17 and Under-20 level -- have won World Cup finals.

The latest success came in India on Saturday as England's Under-17 team came from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 in front of a crowd of 66,684 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

It's a triumph that follows the England Under-20's World Cup final win over Venezuela in June.

England have won the U17 World Cup after beating Spain 5-2...yes Spain. We have a new Golden generation. Well played boys, well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2017

