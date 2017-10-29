(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has been crowned the 2017 Formula One world champion -- his fourth title -- despite finishing ninth in what proved to be an intriguing Mexico Grand Prix.

Eventual race winner Max Verstappen's aggressive start in Mexico saw him take the lead from Hamilton's chief title rival Sebastian Vettel on the outside of the first corner, though there was contact between the pair.

Hamilton then found a gap to squeeze ahead of Vettel but the pair collided, causing damage to the German's front wing and a puncture to the Briton's rear tire.

Both had to pit at the end of lap one, with Vettel undergoing a nose change and Hamilton a tire change.

So in a bizarre turn of events, after four laps of the race, the two world championship title challengers were last and second last.

