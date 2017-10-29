Story highlights Wozniacki claims first year-end title

Beats Venus Williams in straight sets

(CNN) Caroline Wozniacki exorcised a couple of demons in Singapore on Sunday to win the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career.

The Dane beat Venus Williams in straight sets -- her first ever victory over the American -- to make amends for the defeat she suffered in her only previous appearance in the final of the year-ending championships.

In 2010, the then world No. 1 Wozniacki lost to Kim Clijsters in three nail-biting sets and, seven years on, the Belgian was on hand to present Wozniacki with her trophy.

"It feels amazing, I can't believe I am here as the winner," the 27-year-old told BT Sport.

"Venus Williams is a great champion and she made it very, very difficult for me. This is my biggest title to date."

