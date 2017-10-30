Story highlights Andrea Dovizioso wins Malaysia MotoGP

(CNN) A near perfect display at a slippery Sepang circuit saw Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso breathe life into his flickering world title hopes at the Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday.

The Italian's win, three places ahead of Honda's Marc Marquez, keeps the ultimate prize on the table at the championship's final round in Valencia in a fortnight's time.

With Marquez needing only to maintain a lead of more than 25 points over his Italian rival, Dovizioso knew even a win might not be enough in Malaysia.

A barnstorming start from Marquez saw him briefly lead the race at the first corner, suggesting the reigning world champion was in the mood to wrap things up early. But Ducati is a team transformed this year, and both Dovizioso and teammate Jorge Lorenzo soon began to exert a tight grip on the race.

Both riders soon passed Marquez but needed to overhaul Frenchman Johann Zarco, giving yet another vivid display on his satellite Tech3 Yamaha, to keep the title in reach. Zarco's choice of a soft rear tire eventually proved his undoing as Lorenzo then Dovizioso passed him.

