Breaking News

    Lee Westwood's Perfect Day

    By Shane O'Donoghue, CNN

    Updated 1215 GMT (2015 HKT) November 1, 2017

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Lee Westwood's perfect day? Roast and G&T's
    Lee Westwood's perfect day? Roast and G&T's

      JUST WATCHED

      Lee Westwood's perfect day? Roast and G&T's

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lee Westwood's perfect day? Roast and G&T's 01:55

    (CNN)Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood knows all about great days out on the golf course.

    Since turning professional in 1993, the Englishman has accumulated 42 professional tournament victories, becoming one of the few golfers to win on five different continents.
    Second only to Nick Faldo in the all-time list of his country's most prolific champions, the 44-year-old Westwood has been named European Tour Golfer of the Year on three occasions.
      Westwood's hunt for a first major championship title might go on -- only American Jay Haas has played more editions of golf's big four tournaments without winning one -- but he has finished as runner-up on three occasions.
      The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson
      The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson

        JUST WATCHED

        The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      The Evian Championship and Lexi Thompson 22:31
      READ: How a "college dropout" earned $35m
      Read More
      But what would constitute Westy's perfect day?
      Visit CNN.com/sport/golf for more news and features
      CNN's Living Golf Show caught up with the British golfer to discover his favorite course, his dream four-ball and what he'd love to eat and drink.
      Lee Westwood&#39;s perfect four-ball: Arnold Palmer (L), himself ,Seve Ballesteros and Ben Hogan (R).
      Lee Westwood's perfect four-ball: Arnold Palmer (L), himself ,Seve Ballesteros and Ben Hogan (R).
      Find out what Westwood would get up to in the video above.

      Video produced by Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN