Story highlights Tottenham outclass Real Madrid in 3-1 win

Zidane's side suffers back-to-back defeats

(CNN) It's been just five months since Real Madrid won the Champions League to complete a first La Liga and European Cup double for 59 years, but these days the atmosphere has soured considerably.

Already eight points behind early La Liga pacesetters Barcelona, Los Blancos have suffered shock league defeats to Real Betis and tiny Catalan side Girona -- the club's first loss against a newly-promoted side since 2008.

For Real, and in particular manager Zinedine Zidane, the Champions League in recent years has provided respite from underwhelming La Liga performances.

The club has made the competition their own, winning three of the last four editions -- last year becoming the first team to win the competition back-to-back in its current format -- to take them to a record 12 European Cup titles.

But this year, the hangover from their weekend domestic struggles is beginning to linger into their midweek European nights.