(CNN) French footballer Patrice Evra has been suspended for at least one match after the Olympique Marseille defender aimed a high kick at one of his club's own supporters before a Europa League match Thursday.

The sport's European governing body UEFA and Marseille have launched investigations into the incident which led to the defender's dismissal for violent conduct before kick-off.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will discuss the case at its next meeting on November 10.

Under the governing body's rules for misconduct of players and officials, Evra is facing a potentially facing a minimum five-match ban.

A statement on Marseille's website said: "A professional player must keep his cool, face provocations and insults, as hard and unjustified as they are.