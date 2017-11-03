Story highlights Lee Westwood discusses ambition to be a course designer

Former world No. 1 believes courses should be "more playable"

(CNN) He's played all over the world, accumulating 42 professional tournament victories on his way to becoming one of the few golfers to win on five different continents.

Now former world No. 1 Lee Westwood is hoping to craft the next generation of courses, utilizing his vast experience on the Tour to follow in the footsteps of golfers-turned-architects like Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

"I'd love to do course design," Westwood told CNN Living Golf. "When my playing career is finished it'll be a great avenue to go down.

"I've played basically everywhere in my career -- from links golf courses in Scotland and Ireland, to playing on the sand belt in Melbourne. I would try and use that and bring that into my course design."

JUST WATCHED The world of golf course design Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The world of golf course design 22:29