(CNN) Ferrari has competed in every Formula One season since it began in 1950 but its threatening to walk away from the sport if owners Liberty Media push through new engine changes.

"If we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognizable sandbox, I don't want to play anymore," Ferrari's CEO, Sergio Marchionne, said in a conference call with analysts.

Liberty Media want to make the sport more exciting and, after months of work with F1's governing body the FIA, presented their proposals to the 10 teams at a meeting in Paris.

Mercedes beat Ferrari to the 2017 Constructors title (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Their main aims are to make the V6 turbo hybrid power units louder to please the fans and cheaper to help reduce the gap between the wealthier manufacturers and smaller privately-owned outfits with smaller budgets.

Read More