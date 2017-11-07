Story highlights Park Sung-hyun, 24, becomes world No. 1

South Korean is first LPGA rookie to achieve feat

(CNN) South Korean golf sensation Park Sung-hyun has become the first ever LPGA Tour rookie to top the world rankings.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut season on the elite women's golf circuit, winning July's US Open at Trump National Golf Club and making the cut at every event she's entered.

She is the fourth South Korean woman to hold the world No. 1 spot, following in the footsteps of compatriots Ryu So-yeon, Inbee Park and Jiyai Shin.

"It is a great honor to me and my family," Park told LPGA.com. "I was very surprised and amazed by what I've achieved."

Park Sung-hyun celebrates winning the US Women's Open Championship at Trump National Golf Club on July 16, 2017.

South Korean women have dominated the LPGA Tour in recent years, winning 15 of the past 29 major tournaments.