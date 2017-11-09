Story highlights New documentary charts Ferrari's brutal early years in F1

The 1950s was deadliest decade in F1 history

(CNN) The 1950s were the golden age of motorsport but amid the glory and glamor there were many dark days -- especially for Ferrari.

The first decade of F1 was an unprecedented success for the Italian team which won 29 grands prix and four world titles, helping lay the foundations for the brand that became the most prestigious in the automotive world.

But with the triumphs came a series of human tragedies as "Ferrari: Race to Immortality," a new documentary about the rise of the Italian team tells in graphic detail.

The film focuses on the stories of five Ferrari pilots: Italians Eugenio Castellotti and Luigi Musso, Spanish aristocrat turned racing driver Alfonso de Portago, and British stars Mike Hawthorn and Peter Collins.

Four of them ended up paying the ultimate price, dying on track in a horror-strewn 18 months for Ferrari.