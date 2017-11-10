Story highlights The MotoGP season is going down to the wire

Andrea Dovizioso credits Luigi Dall'Igna for "evolution"

(CNN) If you think of glamor and cars, one name tends to stand out: Ferrari. When it comes to bikes, whether on the road or on the race track, there is nothing quite like a Ducati.

Last year the Italian marque celebrated its 90th anniversary, releasing a giant coffee table book -- Stile Ducati -- filled with sumptuously photographed bikes and telling the company's evocative story.

On the race track though, that story has its share of disappointing twists. Ducati's last MotoGP title came in 2007, via Casey Stoner. It has been a long and often frustrating drought.

This year however, things have changed. Andrea Dovizioso has chalked up six wins this season, with two other podium finishes. The 31-year-old Italian led the standings at points this season, and arrives in Valencia in second place, behind Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez, but still in with a chance of the title.

It's all in your mind...



We're one week away from the big one - the #FinalShowdown!



Who are you getting behind? #ValenciaGP pic.twitter.com/jIIXMgwjuH — MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) November 5, 2017

"When I led the table for the first time it was a period when we were going really well, so it was a well-deserved first place," Dovizioso tells CNN Sport. "It wasn't the start of the year, for example, and this makes you realize how competitive we have been."

Read More