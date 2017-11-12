Story highlights Vettel wins fifth race of the 2017 season

Bottas finishes second, Raikkonen third

Felipe Massa finishes 7th in final home race

(CNN) As far as the 2017 Formula One world championship goes it was academic, but Sebastian Vettel's win at Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will have brought some smiles back to Ferrari faces.

With the drivers' world title settled -- Lewis Hamilton clinched his fourth at last month's Mexican Grand Prix -- Vettel had little to fight for but pride and so he delivered, cruising to a first win in eight races and putting a halt to a desperately disappointing run of results.

Vettel's victory at Interlagos -- his fifth of the season -- came courtesy of a fast start when he nipped in front of pole sitter Valtteri Bottas at the first corner before snaking away through the Senna Esses.

"I had a very good getaway," Vettel said.

"I had a chance to squeeze down the inside at the start and tried to control the race from there. I'm pleased for the guys back home in Maranello who have been working so hard.

