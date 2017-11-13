Italy miss out on World Cup spot for first time in over half a century

Story highlights Four-time winners Italy miss out on place at Russia 2018 with stalemate in Milan

Sweden advance to the finals thanks to a 1-0 aggregate win

(CNN) One of world football's most storied -- and successful -- teams will not be heading to next year's World Cup in Russia.

Italy, who have appeared at the finals of every World Cup since missing out in 1958, were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in Milan. The Swedes advance to next summer's tournament courtesy of an aggregate score of 1-0 for the playoff tie.

Played in front of 70,000 at Milan's San Siro stadium, the pace was frenetic as the four-time champions looked to overturn the single-goal deficit from the first leg, with Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Jakob Johansson all receiving early yellow cards.

Sweden's players celebrate at the end of playoff match, which saw their team qualify for the tournament in Russia.

Despite peppering the Swedish goal with shots over the course of 90 minutes, Italy's formidable strike force could not break down their opponent's defense.

Sweden head to the finals for the first time since Germany 2006. Italy won that edition of the tournament.

