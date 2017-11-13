MotoGP: Marc Marquez becomes youngest-ever 4-time world champion

Story highlights Spaniard finishes third at Valencia MotoGP

Marquez seals 4th world title in five seasons

"I'm living a dream," the 24-year-old said

(CNN) Marc Marquez became the youngest rider in MotoGP history to win four world titles at a dramatic Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

Watched by a crowd of 110,000 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the race pitted the 24-year-old Repsol Honda rider against Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Marquez finished in third place, while Dovizioso retired after crashing into the gravel late into the race, ensuring Marquez, the defending world champion, retained his crown.

It was a tense finale at the end of a close-fought 2017 MotoGP season.

Marquez was defending a 21-point championship lead over Dovizioso heading in the 18th and final race and sped into an early lead from pole position.

Today the race was incredibly tense and exciting -- I made a mistake, but I also made my best save of the year Marc Marquez, 2017 MotoGP world champion

